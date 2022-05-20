Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th May, 2022

DPC approves plans for boutique hotel tucked behind Charles V wall

Image provided by Gamma Architects

By Eyleen Gomez
20th May 2022

The Harrison, a hotel on the old Toc H site, gained planning permission during Friday’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. It was one of two hotels up for debate, with the other application being deferred while the developer makes changes to the proposed plans. The Harrison will be a boutique hotel with spa...

