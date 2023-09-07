Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Sep, 2023

DPC clears National Theatre project

By Priya Gulraj
7th September 2023

The Development and Planning Commission on Thursday granted full planning permission for a new National Theatre at the John Mackintosh Hall, subject to a number of recommendations. There was a delay to proceedings and the virtual meeting began some 45 minutes late due to a glitch with the sound for the online meeting. Architect Christian...

