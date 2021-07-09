DPC clears North Gorge project
The full planning application for the creation of an eco-residential estate at the North Gorge obtained unanimous approval during Thursday’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. The project will bring the creation of 48 homes to the derelict site. In addressing the Commission, the applicant stated that since outline planning permission was granted in...
