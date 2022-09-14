Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Sep, 2022

DPC clears residential project on Bayside Road

Images by WSRM

By Eyleen Gomez
14th September 2022

A planning application for a 13-storey building located at 1-7 Bayside Road gained unanimous approval by the members of the DPC on Thursday. The development, parts of which will be 12 storeys high, envisages 65 residential units with 87 car parking spaces. The design also incorporates amenities such as rooftop leisure features and a ground...

