Thu 23rd Mar, 2023

Local News

DPC greenlights plans for former Laguna Estate Youth Club

By Eyleen Gomez
23rd March 2023

The Development Planning and Commission (DPC) has granted full planning permission for a multi-purpose building on the site of the former Laguna Estate Youth Club. The proposed building will include residential apartments, a youth club, a day centre, an elevated playground area and car park. On Thursday morning, the vote saw one member vote against...

