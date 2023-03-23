DPC greenlights plans for former Laguna Estate Youth Club
The Development Planning and Commission (DPC) has granted full planning permission for a multi-purpose building on the site of the former Laguna Estate Youth Club. The proposed building will include residential apartments, a youth club, a day centre, an elevated playground area and car park. On Thursday morning, the vote saw one member vote against...
