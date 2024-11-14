DPC knocks back Europa Road developments over height, density and environmental concerns
An application for the demolition and creation of a residential development at the bottom of what is commonly known as Rock Hotel hill was knocked back by the Development and Planning Commission during Thursday’s meeting. Only two members voted in favour of the development at 1C, 1D, and 1E Europa Road, with eight members against...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here