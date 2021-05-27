Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

DPC reverses decision after impact on marine environment

By Priya Gulraj
27th May 2021

The marine environment was at the core of the Development and Planning Commission’s decision to withdraw a former condition imposed on a retrospective planning application for maintenance of rock works/ sea defence bund for Queensway Quay Marina. When this area was first built up, planning application was granted subject to overlaying the tetrapods placed in...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

First Southampton flight to Gib reunites family

Tue 25th May, 2021

Local News

Second Covid case confirmed as false positive

Sun 23rd May, 2021

Local News

Govt confirms resident Covid case, first in weeks

Sat 22nd May, 2021

UK/Spain News

Unrest in La Linea after two drown at sea

Tue 11th May, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
ULB EUROPA FC unbeaten in Spanish regionals whilst Bavaria unbeaten on the Rock

27th May 2021

Sports
Probably the first and last presentation of the season

27th May 2021

Sports
Ten goal thriller between Lynx and Europa

27th May 2021

Local News
Protestors call for clear strategy for people with disabilities

26th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021