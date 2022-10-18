DPC to discuss application for major development on Devil’s Tower Road
The planning application for a 15-storey mixed use development on the corner of Devil’s Tower Road and Forbes Road will be debated at Thursday’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission. The site is located at 17,18-19 Devil’s Tower Road and 5 Forbes Road and is currently used for light industrial and warehouse buildings with...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here