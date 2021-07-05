Dr Cassaglia awarded costs in bullying case appeal
Dr Daniel Cassaglia, the former Medical Director at the Gibraltar Health Authority, has been awarded most of the legal costs he incurred in successfully challenging the decision of an employment tribunal that found he bullied a hospital pathologist. The Supreme Court ruled last week that the pathologist, Lawrence Stagnetto, should pay 80% of legal costs...
