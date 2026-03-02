Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 2nd Mar, 2026

Local News

Dr Paul Bosio begins role as Gibraltar Health Authority Director General

By Chronicle Staff
2nd March 2026

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias Vasquez, welcomed Dr Paul Bosio on his first day in post as Director General of the Gibraltar Health Authority with a tour of St Bernard’s Hospital on Monday.

Dr Bosio began the day visiting a range of clinical and administrative services alongside the Minister and outgoing acting Director General Lysandra Debono, meeting staff and seeing first-hand the facilities, teams and projects that will fall under his new responsibilities.

The visit also provided an opportunity for the new Director General to speak directly with frontline professionals and to discuss strategic priorities for the Gibraltar Health Authority as it continues its programme of reform and modernisation.

Dr Bosio said: “I am honoured to formally take up the role of Director General of the Gibraltar Health Authority and to begin by meeting the professionals who deliver care to our community every day. My priority is to work with our staff to build on the strong foundations already in place, to strengthen clinical governance and operational performance and to ensure that patients in Gibraltar continue to receive care of the highest possible standard. It is a privilege to return home to serve in this capacity and I look forward to the work ahead.”

Ms Arias Vasquez said: “It was great to welcome Dr Bosio to the hospital this morning as he formally takes up his role as Director General. It was a pleasure to spend the morning showing him our hospital, introducing him to the teams who are driving transformation across the GHA and discussing the next phase of our reform programme. I am very much looking forward to working closely with him as we continue to deliver the ambitious improvements in care that our community expects and deserves.”

