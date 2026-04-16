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Thu 16th Apr, 2026

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Local News

Gibraltar to participate in Commonwealth Youth Parliament

By Chronicle Staff
16th April 2026

Gianna Stanley and Puneet Sabhnani will represent Gibraltar at the 13th Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Sydney, Australia from July 26 to July 31.

The event will bring together young people from across the Commonwealth to discuss and debate matters of mutual interest, with this year’s theme focused on “Democracy in the Age of Artificial Intelligence”.

The Commonwealth Youth Parliament is intended to introduce young people to the role and purpose of parliament and democratic institutions, while giving delegates an opportunity to take part in parliamentary practice and engage with peers from across the Commonwealth.

The programme is expected to include learning and development sessions, committee meetings, caucus discussions and chamber debates.

Past editions of the event have seen participants divided into government and opposition groups to debate legislation, discuss key issues and vote on proposed laws and amendments.

The event will explore how emerging technologies are reshaping democratic governance and civic participation, providing a basis for discussion on the advantages and disadvantages of artificial intelligence in a rapidly changing world.

Gibraltar has previously sent young delegates to Commonwealth Youth Parliament meetings in Jersey in 2018, India in 2019, Trinidad and Tobago in 2022 and New Zealand in 2024.

The Gibraltar Government said participation was in line with its policy of strengthening Gibraltar’s relationship with the Commonwealth and providing opportunities for young people in the international political arena.

Some 60% of the Commonwealth’s population is made up of young people under the age of 30.

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