GHA to roll-out chickenpox vaccine next year

The GHA expects to roll-out the childhood chickenpox vaccine next year.

The vaccine for chickenpox has been combined with the measles, mumps and rubella MMR vaccine to create the MMRV vaccine.

The NHS began offering the MMRV vaccine to young children in January 2026, and this was added to the list of standard childhood vaccinations with a catch-up programme for older children.

Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease caused by the varicella zoster virus (VZV). The virus is transmitted through direct contact between people, or through airborne droplets in coughs and sneezes.

The first symptoms include a fever, muscle aches and pains and generally feeling unwell, and a couple of days later, an itchy, spotty rash appears.

This new MMRV vaccine has not yet been introduced in Gibraltar.

A spokesperson for the GHA said the delay was due to obtaining a cost estimate because the vaccine was not available on the open market for the GHA to purchase.

The GHA said it expects to include MMRV in next year's vaccination programme.

“Until then, children will continue be offered the MMR,” the spokesperson said.

“Parents should ensure that their children take up this offer as it will protect them and their community against three serious infectious diseases.”