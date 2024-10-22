Draft legislation published to target unexplained wealth
A Bill for a new law allowing the Supreme Court to make Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) was published in Tuesday’s Gazette, proposing an amendment to the Proceeds of Crimes Act 2015. The Bill creates another tool to tackle financial crime, echoing legislation that already exists in various jurisdictions including the UK. It would allow the...
