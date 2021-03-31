Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 31st Mar, 2021

Drama Festival will have an audience

The 2019 winners of the Drama Festival. Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
31st March 2021

The 2021 Gibraltar Drama Festival is set to go ahead in front of an audience this May, subject to the Covid-19 restrictions which are in place at the time.  

The Drama Festival will feature 12 plays over the course of a week starting on May 17, with all performances to be held at the Ince’s Hall.

Further details on tickets for the events will be issued in due course, and attendance to the Festival will be subject to Covid restrictions as they apply in May, a spokesman for Gibraltar Cultural Services said.

The performances that will take place are as follows.

On Monday May 17, Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Chatroom’ a drama by Edna Walsh (15 +); GAMPA Juniors presents: ‘Can I Count On Your Vote?’ a comedy by Hannah Mifsud (U); Santos Productions presents: ‘Four Minutes, Twelve Seconds’ a drama by James Fritz (15+).

On Tuesday May 18, GAMPA Teens presents: ‘Girls Like That’ a teen drama by Evan Placey (PG); Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Grimm Tales Pt 1’ a children’s fairy tale by Carol Ann Duffy (PG); Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Grimm Tales Pt 2’ a children’s fairy tale by Carol Ann Duffy (PG).

On Wednesday May 19, GAMPA Seniors presents ‘DNA’ a drama/thriller by Dennis Kelly (PG); Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘I Ate All The Bourbon Creams’ a dark comedy by Julian Felice (PG); The Magazine Studio Theatre presents: ‘The Exam’ a comedy by Andy Hamilton (U).

On Thursday May 20, Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Ten Minutes’ a Tragicomedy by Julian Felice (15+); The Magazine Studio Theatre presents: ‘Peep’ a black comedy by Jodi Gray (15+); Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Fade to Light’ a drama by Julian Felice (18+).

The Gala Night will be held on Friday May 21, and will include the top two or three plays and will include the winning play of the Festival, followed by the awards ceremony.

The Adjudicator will give a short delivery about each performance at the end of every session.

For any further information please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi

