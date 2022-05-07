Dramatic last minutes sees Lincoln Red Imps clinch double
A dramatic comeback with just four minutes left from the full 90 minutes saw Lincoln Red Imps claim a cup and league double in which they have remained undefeated in both competitions. Lincoln Red Imps encounter with Bruno Magpies producing what many have described as one of the most exciting cup finals in recent years....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here