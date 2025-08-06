Drone display to light up Gibraltar sky on National Day

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group has announced that this year’s National Day celebrations on Wednesday September 10 will feature a drone display in place of the traditional fireworks.

The eco-friendly show will involve 300 synchronised drones performing a coordinated light and music display over the harbour. The event is scheduled to begin at 10pm and will be visible from various locations, including the Peter Isola Promenade.

The promenade will be pedestrian-only from 8pm to 12am to allow for safe viewing and the dismantling of equipment. No parking will be permitted in the area from 6pm onwards.

The SDGG said the display is intended to offer a modern and sustainable alternative to fireworks, while delivering an engaging and memorable experience for the public.