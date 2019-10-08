Drugs seized in one of two unrelated incidents after Sunday eastside drama
A Gibraltarian man was yesterday arrested after an unconfirmed amount of cannabis resin was found on a vessel that was beached on Eastern Beach following a chase on Sunday afternoon. Dramatic footage was circulated on social media after two men abandoned the vessel that landed on the Eastern Beach shoreline and ran off into the...
