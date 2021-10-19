Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Oct, 2021

Duke of Edinburgh Award looks back on 50 years in Gibraltar

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
19th October 2021

The Duke of Edinburgh International Award is celebrating it's 50th anniversary in Gibraltar this year. Over the generations the award has seen hundreds of teenagers locally undertake their adventurous journey, learn vital skills and provide a service to the community. Now, 50 years on the Award is marking its history and its impact on the...

