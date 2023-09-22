Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Duke of Edinburgh award participants leave to complete their Silver Adventurous Journey

By Chronicle Staff
22nd September 2023

A group of young Gibraltarians from the Open Award Centre leave today to travel to the Spanish sierra in order to complete their qualifying Silver Adventurous Journey (AJ).

The 13 participants, whose ages range from 16 to 17 years will be based in the Serranía de Ronda and shall be there until Monday. They will complete their AJ, which for most participants is the most arduous part of the Award Programme.

The AJ entails travelling approximately 50 kilometres by foot over three days with two nights spent under canvas. The participants will carry all their food, tents, stoves, fuel and other equipment in their rucksacks as they are expected to be self-sufficient during the venture.

As if that is not enough, they are expected to do this in unfamiliar wild country and do so by navigating their way along a pre-planned route, with the hope of not deviating too much and definitely without getting lost.

But that is not all, the Award requires that participants undertake "a journey with a purpose" and to this end they will need to produce a written report of the venture. The topic is of their choosing and needs to be relevant to the area they are visiting.

During the AJ they will be monitored by independent assessor, Mark Ablitt, who will determine if the participants are observing the correct country code procedures, correctly navigating across the Serranía and, meeting the conditions for a qualifying venture.

The participants will be accompanied by adult leaders, Bianca Segui, Danielle Corso, Gabriella Grech, Lianne Agius, Romany Vinent, and Mouetaz Ziani who will all be acting as supervisors and, as such, shall be responsible for the general safety and wellbeing of the participants whilst away from the Rock.

“The Award and the participants wish to thank them, and many others, for all the time they have spent over the years in getting the participants ready for the qualifying AJ and for accompanying them on this venture,” said a statement from organisers.

For more information about the AJ or the Open Award Centre please Mouetaz Ziani, OAC Chairman oacdukeschair@gmail.com or for more information about the Award in Gibraltar contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello on 20051971 or email michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi

The Award is an exciting youth development programme open to young people between the ages of 14 and 24. Visit www.thedukes.gi for more information.

Most Read

Local News

GSD candidate Youssef El Hana apologises after social media posts

Thu 21st Sep, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for boutique hotel on historic site at Secretary’s Lane

Tue 19th Sep, 2023

Local News

Man in court accused of attempting to run over three RG soldiers

Tue 19th Sep, 2023

Local News

Border chaos as both Gibraltar and Spain tighten immigration checks

Mon 4th Sep, 2023

Features

Jaylynn Cruz set to represent Gibraltar in Miss Grand pageant

Mon 18th Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Susan Cabezutto launches new book ‘In Defeat of Goliath’

22nd September 2023

Features
Every person is unique and dementia affects people differently

21st September 2023

Features
Duke of Edinburgh’s international award presentation ceremony

21st September 2023

Features
Cambridge symposium shines spotlight on Gibraltarian literature and identity

20th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023