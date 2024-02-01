Duke of Edinburgh award participants to train over weekend

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a youth development programme open to young people between the ages of 14 and 24 and the weekend of February 2 - 4 will see a group of 21 participants from the Open Award Centre travel to Spain to participate in the first of two programmed training weekends in preparation for the Adventurous Journey section of their Gold Award programmes.

They will be travelling to the area of Jimena de la Frontera.

On this training camp, the participants shall be undertaking hikes and being tested on their navigational skills, first aid training and fitness. On Saturday they will be undertaking a 20+ kilometre hike and, on Sunday, they will complete a timed 10+ kilometre hike.

The qualifying venture, which takes place in July this year, will require them to hike a minimum of 80 kilometres over 4 days.

The participants, whose ages range from 17 to 18, will be self-sufficient, carrying all their equipment and food requirements.

Their activities this weekend will take them through some of the more picturesque areas of Jimena de la Frontera which can only be reached on foot.

The young people will be supervised by experienced adult leaders throughout the trip.

For more information about the Adventurous Journey or the Open Award Centre, please contact Mouetaz Ziani, OAC Chairman oacdukeschair@gmail.com

For more information about the Award in Gibraltar contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or email michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi