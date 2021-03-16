Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 16th Mar, 2021

UK/Spain News

Duke of Edinburgh is reunited with Queen after month-long hospital stay

The Duke of Edinburgh is driven away in a car after leaving the King Edward VII's Hospital, London, where he has been recovering after heart surgery. Pic by Stefan Rousseau

By Press Association
16th March 2021

By By Tony Jones and Laura Parnaby, PA

The Duke of Edinburgh has been reunited with the Queen after leaving hospital following a month-long stay receiving treatment.

Philip, 99, is said to be in good spirits after spending 28 nights as an in-patient – his longest ever stay.

He was initially receiving care for an infection then underwent heart surgery for a pre-existing condition.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition.

“His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes.”

Philip was pushed in a wheelchair to a waiting car when he left the private hospital in central London on Tuesday morning, after first being admitted on February 16.

The duke was partially obscured by a screen erected at the rear of the hospital but a man appeared to help him into the chauffeur-driven saloon.

Wearing a white shirt and yellow jumper, Philip turned to look at the large media presence outside King Edward VII’s as the car pulled away, and he was driven to Windsor.

He was initially taken to King Edward VII’s Hospital by car a month ago after feeling unwell at Windsor.

But two weeks later was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London by ambulance where he had a successful procedure on a pre-existing heart condition on March 3, just three months before his 100th birthday.

A few days later he was transferred back to King Edward’s to recuperate and to continue his treatment.

