Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Duke of Edinburgh spends first night in new hospital

Media outside St Bartholomew's Hospital in London, where the Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred for treatment for an infection and testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition. The Duke was previously admitted to the King Edward VII hospital on the evening of Tuesday February 16. Pic by Yui Mok

By Press Association
2nd March 2021

By PA Reporters

The Duke of Edinburgh is spending his first night in a new hospital as he continues to be treated for an infection and a pre-existing heart condition.

Prince Philip was admitted to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London on Monday, having been transferred via ambulance to the renowned cardiac centre earlier in the day.

The Queen’s husband, 99, was said to be “comfortable” after his arrival, having spent the previous 13 nights at the King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday: “The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

“The duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

Philip was shielded from public view as he left King Edward VII’s hospital on Monday, where he had received treatment for nearly a fortnight.

Umbrellas were held up as he made his way into a waiting ambulance, at the rear of the hospital, and was taken to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London.

St Bartholomew’s is an internationally renowned hospital and Barts Heart Centre is Europe’s largest specialised cardiovascular service and a centre of excellence for both cardiac and cancer care.

The duke was initially admitted nearly two weeks ago on February 16 for a few days as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell. A week later, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s consort was being treated for an infection.

Most Read

Local News

Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Local News

Govt confirms 97% uptake in vaccination programme

Fri 26th Feb, 2021

Local News

Govt offers advice after G-reg cars impounded at border over VAT rules

Wed 24th Feb, 2021

Local News

Local restaurants eager to welcome back diners

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Local News

Bars and restaurants reopen for first time this year

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
More than half of over-80s in England likely to have Covid-19 antibodies

2nd March 2021

UK/Spain News
Manaus variant ‘can cause reinfection in up to 61% of people who have had Covid’

2nd March 2021

UK/Spain News
Cutting fat content of food could stop 4.5m people becoming overweight – study

2nd March 2021

UK/Spain News
Twitter to label tweets containing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines

2nd March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021