Duke of Edinburgh spends first night in new hospital

By PA Reporters

The Duke of Edinburgh is spending his first night in a new hospital as he continues to be treated for an infection and a pre-existing heart condition.

Prince Philip was admitted to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London on Monday, having been transferred via ambulance to the renowned cardiac centre earlier in the day.

The Queen’s husband, 99, was said to be “comfortable” after his arrival, having spent the previous 13 nights at the King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday: “The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

“The duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

Philip was shielded from public view as he left King Edward VII’s hospital on Monday, where he had received treatment for nearly a fortnight.

Umbrellas were held up as he made his way into a waiting ambulance, at the rear of the hospital, and was taken to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London.

St Bartholomew’s is an internationally renowned hospital and Barts Heart Centre is Europe’s largest specialised cardiovascular service and a centre of excellence for both cardiac and cancer care.

The duke was initially admitted nearly two weeks ago on February 16 for a few days as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell. A week later, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s consort was being treated for an infection.