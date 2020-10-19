Dunston UTS FC announce the signing of Gibraltar Under 19 International Louis Parral

Northern Premier League club Dunston UTS this weekend announced the signing of Gibraltar Under 19 International Louis Parral.

The eighteen year old, who is studying in Newcastle joins Chris Swailes’ side having previously played for Lions Gibraltar since the age of six.

On joining Dunston Parral commented on their official website:-

“I’m glad to be joining a Club that’s on its way up. From the first stint of the season it looks like it’s going to be very competitive, so I thought that was very important in joining”

“It’s a very competitive squad, with a good amount of players and the levels very good, so that’ll only improve myself”

“I’d definitely like to use this opportunity to push into the Under 21 squad back home, that’s the next step for me, but at the minute I’d just like to improve myself and look to break into the team”

He continued “Obviously I back my own ability, I’ve been in competitive squads before, the seniors back home were a very good side but I also respect the fact that I’m the last to come in and that means I’ve got to work hard to push through into the team”.