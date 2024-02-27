During Diamond visit, CM highlights Rock’s strategic role in volatile world
The Rock’s role in providing support to the UK Armed Forces in an increasingly volatile world was highlighted by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo on Monday as he visited the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Diamond accompanied by the Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy. The vessel recently arrived at HM Naval Base following its deployment to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here