Dutch student group learn about Gibraltar

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, briefed a group from the Dutch National Students Association on the modern political and constitutional development of Gibraltar.

The brief included the question of decolonisation, self-determination and the challenges posed by our departure from the European Union.

The meeting was organised by the University of Gibraltar.

The Dutch National Student Association describes itself as the largest national organisation of this type in the Netherlands, looking after the general interests of more than 800,000 students in their higher education system.

The delegation of 22 members were in Gibraltar to broaden their knowledge in line with its objective to inform members of the political, economic, social and cultural aspects of international relations.