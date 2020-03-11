Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Dylan Duo Jnr wins back-to-back Youth Ranking titles

By Stephen Ignacio
11th March 2020

On Wednesday 4th March the Gibraltar Darts Youth Academy hosted their fourth Ranking event of the 2019/20 season. The ranking took place at the “George Federico Darts Hall”, the home of darts in Gibraltar.

Once again it was a brilliant night, with a record number of 29 players. The highest turnout so far this season.

The 6 Ranking events are seeded with four seeded players. The seeded players for the first 3 Rankings are based on the top 4 highest players from the previous year, which are Dylan Duo Jnr (Seed 1), Joseph Borge (Seed 2), Casey Dyer (Seed 3) & Elton Victory (Seed 4). However, for the last 3 Rankings the four seeded players will change to whoever is in the top 4 of the league at the time the 4th Ranking is played.

The current four seeded players are, Nicholas Fortunato (Seed 1), Nico Bado (Seed 2), Casey Dyer (Seed 3) & Dylan Duo Jnr (Seed 4).

With four events out of 6 played we have now passed the half way stage and things are shaping out very nicely at the top end of the table. However, with two ranking events still to play these youngsters have everything to play for to secure a crucial top 4 place.

The top 4 at the end of the season will be the four that represent Gibraltar at this years European Youth Cup to be held in Budapest, Hungary.

The top 4 will also be the four that represent the Gibraltar A team at the JDC Junior World Darts Championship, together with players from 5-8 who will be part of the Gibraltar B team at this event.

14 year-old Dylan Duo Jnr claimed back to back ranking titles with victory over 10 year old Nico Bado 4-3 in a brilliant final. Dylan now holds three career ranking titles to his name.

Full round up of scores below..

First Round
Joseph Ward 2-0 Steven Vassallo
Bailey Elston 2-0 Keith Medhurst
Jyan Duo 2-0 Kale Francis
Ryan Davidson 2-0 Ethan Pulham
Liam Asquez 2-1 Tarika Ward
Ethan Tavares 2-0 Samuel Porro
Kaydrian Martinez 2-1 Elijah Bolaños
Joseph Borge 2-0 Joseph Andrades
Paul Francis 2-0 Jaxsen Ramirez
Dylan Duo Jnr 2-0 Joseph Sanchez
David Asquez 2-0 Aaram Hanglin
Jason Segui 2-1 Dylan Saxby
Kevagn Pereira 2-0 Leon Martinez

Second Round
Joseph Ward 3-0 Nicholas Fortunato
Jyan Duo 3-2 Bailey Elston
Nico Bado 3-0 Ryan Davidson
Liam Asquez 3-0 Ethan Tavares
Casey Dyer 3-1 Kaydrian Martinez
Joseph Borge 3-2 Paul Francis
Dylan Duo Jnr 3-1 David Asquez
Jason Segui 3-2 Kevagn Pereira

Quarter-Final
Joseph Ward 3-1 Jyan Duo
Nico Bado 3-0 Liam Asquez
Joseph Borge 3-2 Casey Dyer
Dylan Duo Jnr 3-1 Jason Segui

Semi-Final
Dylan Duo Jnr 3-0 Joseph Ward
Nico Bado 3-1 Joseph Borge

Final
Dylan Duo Jnr 4-3 Nico Bado

Congratulations Dylan!

180’s – Nico Bado x1, Joseph Borge x1, Dylan Duo Jnr x1
High Finsihes – Joseph Borge 116, Dylan Duo Jnr 115, Jason Segui 113

www.gibdarts.org

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Coronavirus drive-through testing facility to be set-up in Rooke

Tue 10th Mar, 2020

Local News

Two dead after collision during high-speed chase at sea

Sun 8th Mar, 2020

Local News

Coronavirus restrictions impact on World Snooker event in Gibraltar

Mon 9th Mar, 2020

Local News

Govt bans all non-essential business travel

Sun 8th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Match against Malta limited to 2000 spectators

11th March 2020

Sports
College 1975 grab their first point

11th March 2020

Sports
UEFA Access list keeps Gibraltar entry to just three clubs even though ranked 51st

10th March 2020

Sports
First ever mountain bike TT for GCA

10th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020