Dylan Duo Jnr wins back-to-back Youth Ranking titles
On Wednesday 4th March the Gibraltar Darts Youth Academy hosted their fourth Ranking event of the 2019/20 season. The ranking took place at the “George Federico Darts Hall”, the home of darts in Gibraltar.
Once again it was a brilliant night, with a record number of 29 players. The highest turnout so far this season.
The 6 Ranking events are seeded with four seeded players. The seeded players for the first 3 Rankings are based on the top 4 highest players from the previous year, which are Dylan Duo Jnr (Seed 1), Joseph Borge (Seed 2), Casey Dyer (Seed 3) & Elton Victory (Seed 4). However, for the last 3 Rankings the four seeded players will change to whoever is in the top 4 of the league at the time the 4th Ranking is played.
The current four seeded players are, Nicholas Fortunato (Seed 1), Nico Bado (Seed 2), Casey Dyer (Seed 3) & Dylan Duo Jnr (Seed 4).
With four events out of 6 played we have now passed the half way stage and things are shaping out very nicely at the top end of the table. However, with two ranking events still to play these youngsters have everything to play for to secure a crucial top 4 place.
The top 4 at the end of the season will be the four that represent Gibraltar at this years European Youth Cup to be held in Budapest, Hungary.
The top 4 will also be the four that represent the Gibraltar A team at the JDC Junior World Darts Championship, together with players from 5-8 who will be part of the Gibraltar B team at this event.
14 year-old Dylan Duo Jnr claimed back to back ranking titles with victory over 10 year old Nico Bado 4-3 in a brilliant final. Dylan now holds three career ranking titles to his name.
Full round up of scores below..
First Round
Joseph Ward 2-0 Steven Vassallo
Bailey Elston 2-0 Keith Medhurst
Jyan Duo 2-0 Kale Francis
Ryan Davidson 2-0 Ethan Pulham
Liam Asquez 2-1 Tarika Ward
Ethan Tavares 2-0 Samuel Porro
Kaydrian Martinez 2-1 Elijah Bolaños
Joseph Borge 2-0 Joseph Andrades
Paul Francis 2-0 Jaxsen Ramirez
Dylan Duo Jnr 2-0 Joseph Sanchez
David Asquez 2-0 Aaram Hanglin
Jason Segui 2-1 Dylan Saxby
Kevagn Pereira 2-0 Leon Martinez
Second Round
Joseph Ward 3-0 Nicholas Fortunato
Jyan Duo 3-2 Bailey Elston
Nico Bado 3-0 Ryan Davidson
Liam Asquez 3-0 Ethan Tavares
Casey Dyer 3-1 Kaydrian Martinez
Joseph Borge 3-2 Paul Francis
Dylan Duo Jnr 3-1 David Asquez
Jason Segui 3-2 Kevagn Pereira
Quarter-Final
Joseph Ward 3-1 Jyan Duo
Nico Bado 3-0 Liam Asquez
Joseph Borge 3-2 Casey Dyer
Dylan Duo Jnr 3-1 Jason Segui
Semi-Final
Dylan Duo Jnr 3-0 Joseph Ward
Nico Bado 3-1 Joseph Borge
Final
Dylan Duo Jnr 4-3 Nico Bado
Congratulations Dylan!
180’s – Nico Bado x1, Joseph Borge x1, Dylan Duo Jnr x1
High Finsihes – Joseph Borge 116, Dylan Duo Jnr 115, Jason Segui 113
