Dylan Duo Jnr wins back-to-back Youth Ranking titles

On Wednesday 4th March the Gibraltar Darts Youth Academy hosted their fourth Ranking event of the 2019/20 season. The ranking took place at the “George Federico Darts Hall”, the home of darts in Gibraltar.

Once again it was a brilliant night, with a record number of 29 players. The highest turnout so far this season.

The 6 Ranking events are seeded with four seeded players. The seeded players for the first 3 Rankings are based on the top 4 highest players from the previous year, which are Dylan Duo Jnr (Seed 1), Joseph Borge (Seed 2), Casey Dyer (Seed 3) & Elton Victory (Seed 4). However, for the last 3 Rankings the four seeded players will change to whoever is in the top 4 of the league at the time the 4th Ranking is played.

The current four seeded players are, Nicholas Fortunato (Seed 1), Nico Bado (Seed 2), Casey Dyer (Seed 3) & Dylan Duo Jnr (Seed 4).

With four events out of 6 played we have now passed the half way stage and things are shaping out very nicely at the top end of the table. However, with two ranking events still to play these youngsters have everything to play for to secure a crucial top 4 place.

The top 4 at the end of the season will be the four that represent Gibraltar at this years European Youth Cup to be held in Budapest, Hungary.

The top 4 will also be the four that represent the Gibraltar A team at the JDC Junior World Darts Championship, together with players from 5-8 who will be part of the Gibraltar B team at this event.

14 year-old Dylan Duo Jnr claimed back to back ranking titles with victory over 10 year old Nico Bado 4-3 in a brilliant final. Dylan now holds three career ranking titles to his name.

Full round up of scores below..

First Round

Joseph Ward 2-0 Steven Vassallo

Bailey Elston 2-0 Keith Medhurst

Jyan Duo 2-0 Kale Francis

Ryan Davidson 2-0 Ethan Pulham

Liam Asquez 2-1 Tarika Ward

Ethan Tavares 2-0 Samuel Porro

Kaydrian Martinez 2-1 Elijah Bolaños

Joseph Borge 2-0 Joseph Andrades

Paul Francis 2-0 Jaxsen Ramirez

Dylan Duo Jnr 2-0 Joseph Sanchez

David Asquez 2-0 Aaram Hanglin

Jason Segui 2-1 Dylan Saxby

Kevagn Pereira 2-0 Leon Martinez

Second Round

Joseph Ward 3-0 Nicholas Fortunato

Jyan Duo 3-2 Bailey Elston

Nico Bado 3-0 Ryan Davidson

Liam Asquez 3-0 Ethan Tavares

Casey Dyer 3-1 Kaydrian Martinez

Joseph Borge 3-2 Paul Francis

Dylan Duo Jnr 3-1 David Asquez

Jason Segui 3-2 Kevagn Pereira

Quarter-Final

Joseph Ward 3-1 Jyan Duo

Nico Bado 3-0 Liam Asquez

Joseph Borge 3-2 Casey Dyer

Dylan Duo Jnr 3-1 Jason Segui

Semi-Final

Dylan Duo Jnr 3-0 Joseph Ward

Nico Bado 3-1 Joseph Borge

Final

Dylan Duo Jnr 4-3 Nico Bado

Congratulations Dylan!

180’s – Nico Bado x1, Joseph Borge x1, Dylan Duo Jnr x1

High Finsihes – Joseph Borge 116, Dylan Duo Jnr 115, Jason Segui 113

www.gibdarts.org