Dynamite back to winning ways

Dyson parody took this years third PDC World Cup qualifier. Parody, after missing the last event due to COVID-19, left no stone unturned and has bounced back in style with his first PDC qualifier win of the year.

After a tough start to the season, Parody proves once again that his majestic arrows, experience and desire to achieve, keeps him up there with the upcoming youngsters.

Dyson’s routine to the trophy consisted of wins over Juan Carlos Muñoz, Justin Hewitt and lastly beating Craig Galliano, with a solid performance. Dyson’s high scores and crucial finishes were essential for his win on the night.

This puts Dyson in second place with all to play for in the upcoming three qualifiers. - GDA

