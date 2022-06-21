Dyson Parody became the Gibraltar National Darts Champion 2022
Dyson Parody became the Gibraltar National Champion 2022 after beating Justin Hewitt 6-1 in the 7 ranked GDA ranking tournaments final. This seeing him complete a double scoop after also winning the 6th ranked finals. The double finals win confirmed Dyson Parody as Gibraltar’s ranked number 1 player after the end of the Gibraltar Darts...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here