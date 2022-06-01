Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Jun, 2022

Eagles announce final 18 for tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
1st June 2022

Eagles HC have announced their final 18-man squad ahead of their first match in the Eurohockey Challenge II tournament which they will be hosting as from tomorrow.

“A very difficult year in terms of injury and unavailability of some players and some very difficult decisions to take at the time of dropping players from the squad but at the end, these eighteen players are the ones whom the Management Team believe will best represent Eagles HC and Gibraltar,” said Eagles HC officials. Julian Hernandez, Kayron Stagno and Julian Lopez all return from injuries.

The team has been named as

GK Davis, Colin
Hernandez, Julian
Luise, Kris
Rodriguez, Stefan
Silva, Thomas
Bossano, Craig
Cornelio, Daniel
Davis, Craig
Davis, Kyle
Dobinson, Leigh
Durante, Dion
Henwood, Gareth
Hernandez, JP
Lopez, Julian
GK Rodriguez, Sebastian
Sacristan, Dylan
Stagno, Kayron
Torres, Jobim

MANAGER Bosio, Michael
ASSISTANT COACH Durante, Morris
COACH Valarino, Stephen

Eagles open their campaign against Luxembourg side on Thursday although the tournament will see matches throughout the whole afternoon.

EUROHOCKEY CLUB CHALLENGE II (M) GIBRALTAR

Below find the matches EAGLES HC will be playing this coming week. Make sure to come down and support us.

THURSDAY 2nd JUNE 2022
17.45 EAGLES HC V LUXEMBOURG HC (LUX)

FRIDAY 3rd JUNE 2022
REST DAY

SATURDAY 4th JUNE 2022
15.45 EAGLES HC V MLADOST (CRO)

SUNDAY 5th JUNE
FINAL PLACING MATCHES (Times to be confirmed)

