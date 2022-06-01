Eagles announce final 18 for tournament

Eagles HC have announced their final 18-man squad ahead of their first match in the Eurohockey Challenge II tournament which they will be hosting as from tomorrow.

“A very difficult year in terms of injury and unavailability of some players and some very difficult decisions to take at the time of dropping players from the squad but at the end, these eighteen players are the ones whom the Management Team believe will best represent Eagles HC and Gibraltar,” said Eagles HC officials. Julian Hernandez, Kayron Stagno and Julian Lopez all return from injuries.

The team has been named as

GK Davis, Colin

Hernandez, Julian

Luise, Kris

Rodriguez, Stefan

Silva, Thomas

Bossano, Craig

Cornelio, Daniel

Davis, Craig

Davis, Kyle

Dobinson, Leigh

Durante, Dion

Henwood, Gareth

Hernandez, JP

Lopez, Julian

GK Rodriguez, Sebastian

Sacristan, Dylan

Stagno, Kayron

Torres, Jobim

MANAGER Bosio, Michael

ASSISTANT COACH Durante, Morris

COACH Valarino, Stephen

Eagles open their campaign against Luxembourg side on Thursday although the tournament will see matches throughout the whole afternoon.

EUROHOCKEY CLUB CHALLENGE II (M) GIBRALTAR

Below find the matches EAGLES HC will be playing this coming week. Make sure to come down and support us.

THURSDAY 2nd JUNE 2022

17.45 EAGLES HC V LUXEMBOURG HC (LUX)

FRIDAY 3rd JUNE 2022

REST DAY

SATURDAY 4th JUNE 2022

15.45 EAGLES HC V MLADOST (CRO)

SUNDAY 5th JUNE

FINAL PLACING MATCHES (Times to be confirmed)

