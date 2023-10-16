Eagles beats Grammarians in tightest of contests

Eagles 3-2 Grammarians - Men’s First Division Cup

Eagles were to draw first blood in the first division cup matches with the narrowest of victories against Grammarians.

The 3-2 victory which saw Julian Lopez score a brace, highlighted the narrow margins which exist between the two sides who have seen some changes since last season.

Already Eagles, starting to rely more on its younger players as it looks towards the future has seen some of its veterans moving on. Thomas Da Silva, Gareth Henwood, Kevin Roper and Kayron Stagno among some of the players no longer playing within their ranks as they give way to younger players.

The shift in personnel has required some adjustments for Eagles who are at present in a transitional period as players settle in.

The presence of Lopez, Torres and Davies still within the back four ranks providing a solid foundation at the back which was to pay dividends for them this Sunday.

Grammarians were to start strongly pushing Eagles back into their half for a good part of the first quarter. The Eagles keeper kept busy and making some early good saves.

The first quarter was to finish scoreless. Grammarians, however, growing in confidence struck first in the second quarter. A confident sweeping move saw a string of power passes end up inside Eagles D before a penalty corner was given away.

Grammarians were to make no mistake about t. A simple clean strike putting them ahead.

Eagles had to wait until just three minutes before the end of the second quarter to find their goal. John Paul Hernandez with a quick paced forward run forcing a penalty corner from Grammarians.

Julian Lopez was to replicate Grammarians simple clean strike himself to level the score sending the match to a one-all halftime break.

The second half was to see a tight contest which could have gone either way. Grammarians were to be punished for not having capitalised on their first quarter dominance and were to be struck two in the second half as Eagles took the first win 3-2.

