Sun 22nd Nov, 2020

Sports

Eagle’s Black clinch place in finals thanks to last stroke finish

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd November 2020

Eagle’s Black 1-1 Eagle’s Orange (Eagle’s Black win 2-1 in shootout) The second semi final of the Gibraltar hockey 9-a-side men’s competition could not have provided much more drama than the final minutes of a match in which Eagle’s Orange led until the final stroke. Down to eight men on the field after Gareth Henwood...

