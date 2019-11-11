Eagles find out who they play in May
The host team in conjunction with the EHF has today released the match schedule for the 2020 Euro Challenge Cup (Group 1) to be played in Slovenia. Eagles feature in Group B and will face very tough opponents from Poland, Croatia and the Czech Republic. Eagles enter the competition as last season’s Gibraltar hockey league...
