Eagles grab their first trophy of the season
Eagle’s men’s senior hockey side grabbed their first trophy of the season with a 4-2 victory over the Eddie Byrne’s XI selection this past Sunday. Three goals from Julian Lopez secured victory in a match described as having started “sluggishly” by Eagles. Eagles were to describe the match on their social media pages as “it...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here