Eagles HC to host Europeans next June

Eagles hockey club have announced that they have been confirmed as the hosts for next June’s European Cup Group II men’s challenge tournament.

In an announcement via social media this Friday afternoon last season’s league champions stated;-

‘Fantastic announcement for Eagles HC and for Gibraltar.

“Eagles HC have been appointed to host the European Cup Group II mens challenge tournament next June 2022.

“Hockey has been steadily growing in numbers over the last few years in Gibraltar with two new womens teams and a new mens teams formed & now competing successfully in the local scene. Eagles HC have also manged to start & successfully run a youth academy which now boasts over 60 kids of various ages.

“We believe that this mini-boom in hockey will now be rewarded with the greatest prize & that is to host an official European club competition. Our mens team are the current local men’s champions & this opportunity will serve to motivate our players & work towards achieving European glory.

“Our club has ample experience in organising events like this & we will definitely rise up to the challenge. We look forward to working with the Gibraltar Hockey Association, the GSLA and with the Gibraltar Government to hopefully deliver the goods & hold a succesful tournament that will attract further big Eurohockey competitions to Gibraltar in the future.

‘We thank the European Hockey Federation for awarding us this tournament. We won’t let them down.

“The hard work begins now.”