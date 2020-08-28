Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Eagles HC will not contest decision to declare hockey season null and void

By Stephen Ignacio
28th August 2020

Eagles HC have this Friday morning revealed that they have been informed that the 2019/20 Gibraltar hockey domestic league for 2019/20 has been suspended and declared null and void. The competitions were due to resume in September with the Gibraltar Hockey Association holding back until now from suspending the leagues. Teams such as Eagles have...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Germany issues travel warning for Gibraltar

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Local News

UK ‘better understands’ virus data in Gibraltar, CM says as Germany describes Rock a ‘risk area’ for Covid-19

Thu 27th Aug, 2020

Local News

UK keeps Gibraltar on travel corridors list

Thu 27th Aug, 2020

Local News

Govt to further tighten Covid-19 measures as cases rise

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Local News

Rising Covid-19 cases primarily young people

Tue 25th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps make their way into second round of Europa League

27th August 2020

Sports
Table Tennis succeeds in completing its inaugural junior league

27th August 2020

Sports
Beach volleyball seamlessly blurring borders

27th August 2020

Sports
Lynx keep spine of last season’s team

27th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020