Wed 15th May, 2024

Eagles host Eurohockey whilst Grammarians and Europa head abroad to compete

By Stephen Ignacio
15th May 2024

Eagles kick off Gibraltar’s representation in Eurohockey club competitions hosting the Club Challenge II Men’s tournament in Gibraltar.
Eagles will be looking to try and come away with further home success as they host teams from Malta, Norway, Luxembourg, Sweden, Hungary and Lithuania.
Eagles will play against Floriana Young Stars, today Thursday with their next match against Soroksari-Olconte on Friday, and their final pool match against Furuset Landhockeyklub on Saturday. They will then know their fate and know whether they will be playing in the crossovers on Sunday.
Two other Gibraltar clubs will also be participating in Eurohockey competitions. In the men’s division Grammarians will head to Turkey where they will play in the Club Challenge I.
Whilst Europa women head to Poland to play in the Club Challenge II.
Grammarians face Italian side ASD Tevere, with other opponents including Turkish side Gaziantep Polisgücü SK and Hungarian side Építők HC. Their first opponents being their Turkish hosts on Friday.
Europa for their part face Croatian side HK Zrinjevacfirst followed by Turkish side Metpack Alanya Stars Hokey SK, with their final match before the crossovers against Swedish side SLF Mesaicos.

