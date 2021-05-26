Eagles win second division hockey
Eagles men’s hockey made it two out of two by clinching the second division title on Sunday. A 5-1 victory by Eagles Reserves against Grammarians Reserves with four goals by Michael Catania ensured that they retained the second division title. Eagles, already having crowned themselves first division winners last week added a second trophy to...
