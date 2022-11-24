Early exit for Gibraltar in MVG Masters

The JDC world championship darts event at the Europa Sports Hall brought together the best of junior darts across the globe for a third consecutive day with the MVG Masters.

With another £2,000 prize bounty for grabs and a prestigious award the competition was once again highly competed for.

Gibraltar players had an early exit in the third day of junior darts at the MvG Masters not getting past the round of 32.

Twelve year old Nico Bado was for a third consecutive to carry the Gibraltar flag the further way.

However, he was to meet Connor Hopkins who had disposed of Martinez in an earlier round as he arrived at the top 32 round.

After taking the first leg Bado watched how Hopkins made a comeback having three chances at claiming the third leg to take the lead. The first two, Hopkins, not scoring but seeing Bado unable to cut down enough to pass him.

A tight fourth leg saw Hopkins just edge ahead with Bado needing just a score of ten at the end but failing to finish.

Hopkins run away with the final fifth leg to claim victory and his second Gibraltar scalp as he denied Gibraltar from having a representative in the final sixteen.

Top 32

Connor Hopkins ((Wales) 4

Nick Bado 1

Top 64

Bado 4

Davies (Aus) 1

Kainuku (NZ) 4

Duo 2

Top 128

Bado 4

Dee (RoI) 3

Hopkins (Wales) 4

Martinez 0

Fransen (Bel) 4

Segui 3

Duo 4

Van De Brink (Hol) 2

Courtney (RoI) 4

Fortunato 0

Marshall (Can) 4

Ramirez 0

De Vos (Bel) 4

Ward 0

Thompson (Eng) 4

Dyer 2

Top 256

Harou (New Zealand) 4

Saxby 0