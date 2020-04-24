Easing the transition to home learning
The University of Gibraltar has grappled with the task of transitioning students and staff to working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like many businesses and learning institutions, the University has faced challenges with an overnight change to how courses are delivered. Similar to A Levels and GCSEs traditional exams have been scrapped, with...
