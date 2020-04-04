Easter at home

The Catholic Diocese of Gibraltar will be broadcasting mass live on television and online this Easter.

Due the coronavirus Easter will be spent at home this year, with church services live streamed from the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned, the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe and St Joseph’s Parish Church.

Tomorrow GBC will broadcast Palm Sunday Mass from the Vatican at 10.45am.

Pope Francis will lead the traditional Holy Week ceremonies from the Vatican without the presence of the faithful, due to the measures in place for the containment of Covid-19.

The pontiff will celebrate the rites at the altar of the Chair in St. Peter’s Basilica, which is

On Maundy Thursday mass will be broadcast at 6pm on GBC and online.

On Good Friday mass will be broadcast at 3pm on GBC and online.

Easter Sunday mass, on April 12, will be broadcast live at 6pm

GBC is also screening Easter Sunday Mass and the ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing from the altar of the Chair in St. Peter’s Basilica at 10.45am.

The Catholic Diocese has also been broadcasting the rosary, adoration of the blessed sacrament and talks daily on their Facebook pages.

To find live streams from St Joseph’s Church search St Joseph’s Parish Church on Facebook.

Live streams from the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned can be found by searching on Facebook and joining the group.

Live Streams from the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe can be found by searching Catholic Diocese of Gibraltar on Facebook.

Broadcasts and live streams can be found on:

Rock1: u-mee channel 902,

Sofi channel 110,

GibSat freq. 602000,

www.catholic.gi,

facebook/catholic.gi,

GBC Television (Mass only)