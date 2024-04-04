Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Easter Camp and Mindset

By Stephen Ignacio
4th April 2024

The Gibraltar FA Easter Camp were held this past days between the 2nd to the 5th April at the Lathbury, Europa Sports complex and Victoria Stadium and were open to all children, of all footballing abilities, from Reception school year all the way up to Year 10.
The camp came at a time when the association was also hosting the UEFA Women’s U19 championships increasing the overall logistical resources for the association as it managed the increased pressure in allocations.
The sessions run in year groups and weere scheduled to take place, in different groups, at specific times between 9:30am and 12:45pm on each of the four days.
Prior to the east break the Gibraltar FA were also involved in the final day of St. Joseph’s ‘Resilience Week’ at the Europa Point Stadium, conducted in collaboration with The Mindspace Project. Images courtesy Gibraltar FA.

