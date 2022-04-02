Eastside coastal protection works planned for summer bathing season, DPC hears
Construction on the coastal protection works associated with the north and north eastern sea defences of the Eastside site will take place during this summer’s bathing season. This amendment to the planning condition that previously did not grant permission for works during the bathing season was recorded at Thursday morning’s meeting of the Development...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here