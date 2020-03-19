easyJet and Royal Air Maroc cancel flights to the Rock amid Covid19 pandemic

Two of Gibraltar’s International Airport three commercial flights for today have been cancelled.

Passengers flying to and from Bristol on easyJet and to and from Tangier on Royal Air Maroc were affected by these cancellations.

The only flight landing was the easyJet Gatwick, which landed on time at 10.50am despite contentious weather conditions.

easyJet cancelled the Bristol flight yesterday stating it was “due to new Health and Travel regulations to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus.”

“We had no option but to cancel your flight.”

“The disruption to your flight is beyond our control and is considered an extraordinary circumstance,” passengers were told by the airline.

However, despite the reason for today’s cancellation the airline’s website is still showing tomorrow’s , March 20, flight from and to Bristol, Gatwick and Manchester as active.

The disruption is affecting its Luton and Gatwick outbound and inbound flight to Gibraltar on Saturday, March 21, both are cancelled.

Information on its Sunday, March 22, flights from Bristol, Gatwick and Manchester are unknown at present.

The Chronicle has reached out to the airline for comment on all of the above.

Royal Air Maroc

On Sunday Royal Air Maroc cancelled all international flights on Sunday following instructions from the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco to do so.

On the same day local passengers ‘stranded’ in Morocco landed safely back home on the evening Tangier flight.

British Airways

At present the British Airways flights from and to Heathrow tomorrow, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, Sunday, March 21, are still active.