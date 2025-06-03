easyJet launches Birmingham service

easyJet launched its new twice weekly service between Gibraltar and Birmingham on Sunday.

Passengers on the inaugural flight included Tourism Minister Christian Santos, who was invited by easyJet to travel on the service.

He was greeted on the tarmac by Mayor Carmen Gomez, the Sea Scouts band and the Re-enactment Society.

Among the press contingent present for the inaugural flight was Chronicle photographer Johnny Bugeja, who was celebrating turning 80 that day and was treated to a bagpipe rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ to mark the occasion.

The new route is in addition to easyJet’s existing services to Bristol, Gatwick and Manchester, a total of 13 weekly flights between Gibraltar and UK destinations.

The year-round Birmingham services operates on Thursdays and Sundays.