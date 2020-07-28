Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Jul, 2020

EBike Gibraltar presented with top prize in GFSB awards 

By Chronicle Staff
28th July 2020

EBike Gibraltar has been presented with the top prize at this year’s Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses Business Innovation Awards.  

The GFSB and Gibtelecom presented EBike Gibraltar with their award and certificate.

Due to the restrictions enforced by Covid-19 this presentation was not able to be held back in May when the winners were first announced.

EBike Gibraltar also received £2,000 of telecoms and IT products/services sponsored by Gibtelecom.

Co-founder of EBike Gibraltar Stuart Hedley collected the prize.

To enter the competitions businesses wrote a lengthy proposal. Following this the company gave a presentation via Zoom, due to Covid-19. 

The company was originally set up to provide e-bikes to tourists who come to the Rock and they wish to explore many areas in a short period of time. However, once Covid-19 struck the world, lockdowns ensued and tourism as an industry has suffered, EBikes decided to diversify their business model giving the locals opportunity to try the bike before they buy.

The GFSB thanked Gibtelecom for sponsoring the award and all the applicants.

“The judges were very impressed with the quality of the entries as always,” the GFSB said.

“Innovation amongst Gibraltar’s entrepreneurial community is still certainly very much alive.”

