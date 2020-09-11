Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

ECA chairman expects most European leagues to allow five substitutes next season

By Press Association
11th September 2020

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter
European Club Association chairman Andrea Agnelli expects the use of five substitutes across major competitions to alleviate the demands of a 2020-21 season set to be more congested than any other – with the notable exception of the Premier League.
Top-flight clubs in England have opted to revert to three substitutes for the coming season, with Juventus chairman Agnelli saying a majority of clubs in the Premier League wanted to keep five substitutes, but not enough for a 14-majority vote.
He expects this to be one key measure in reducing player workload, with the new season beginning within days of the old one ending.
“I understand Germany and France have already voted in favour of five substitutes throughout the season, I understand Spain is turning around their decision and making it into five substitutions and I think in Italy the board level of the league has voted in favour of five substitutions,” he said at the ECA’s general assembly on Tuesday.
“I understand that in England a majority – albeit not a qualified majority of 14 clubs – voted in favour of five substitutions.
“I think we want to make sure that we see this also at international level, in the Champions League, Europa League, so that we have a consistent, harmonised style of play. This was a consensus we had across the general assembly when we discussed it amongst ourselves, especially given the congested calendar.
“From October to Christmas, national team players play every three days for three months.”
The game’s law-making body, the International Football Association Board announced in July that the five substitutes rule would be extended into 2020-21, but that it would be up to individual competitions whether or not they adopted it.

Most Read

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Local News

Boris Johnson says ‘no fragment’ of British sovereignty ‘will be given away’ against Gibraltar’s wishes

Thu 10th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

UK exercises direct rule in Cayman case with echoes in Gib

Mon 7th Sep, 2020

Features

National Day through the years

Wed 9th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Steven Gerrard calls on Rangers players to fill void left by Joe Aribo’s injury

11th September 2020

Sports
FIFA approves app for professional players to report match-fixing approaches

11th September 2020

Sports
First international beach volleyball tournament for Gibraltar team

11th September 2020

Sports
Gill does under 11 seconds racing against himself

11th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020