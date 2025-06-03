Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Eco Festival welcomes over 1,300 people to Europa Pool

By Chronicle Staff
3rd June 2025

The fourth Eco Festival brought together more than 1,300 people at Europa Pool to celebrate World Environment Day and World Bicycle Day, start the summer on a positive note with a focus on sustainability.

Held last Saturday and Sunday, the festival reached full capacity as families, friends and local businesses came out to enjoy two days of live music, eco-friendly activities, and time outdoors.

“It’s great to see the Eco Festival growing every year,” said Vanessa Byrne, Managing Director of OTWO and the festival organiser.

“More people from the community are joining us, and more local businesses are getting involved.”

“That tells us we’re heading in the right direction.”

“The biggest reward is seeing all the support, the smiling faces, and the real connections being made.”

“The OTWO team is extremely grateful to everyone who helped make this weekend so special.”

