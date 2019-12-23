Eco-sustainable residential development gazetted for North Gorge
A variety of planning applications have been gazetted by different entities on the Rock this month including one for the development of North Gorge. The developer North Gorge Properties Limited will be seeking permission for the construction of an eco-sustainable residential development. This development will comprise of 45 residential units, parking, storage, roads, footpaths and...
