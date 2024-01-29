Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 29th Jan, 2024

ECSN Gibraltar, 2024: Sloggers Clinch Title in a Thrilling Final Showdown

By Stephen Ignacio
29th January 2024

The ECSN Gibraltar 2024 cricket tournament reached its climax with a riveting final that saw Sloggers emerge victorious against Tarik by 9 wickets. The match, held on 28th January 2024, concluded a series of intense encounters, including the Qualifiers, Eliminator, and group stage double headers. Here is a comprehensive overview of the final stages of this gripping tournament:

Group Stage Finale - Tarik and Bavaria Exchange Wins
In the final group stage matches, Tarik and Bavaria engaged in a closely contested battle. Tarik secured a hard-fought victory against Bavaria, winning by 13 runs with a score of 122/4 (10.0) to Bavaria’s 109/7 (10.0). However, Bavaria retaliated in the following match, defeating Tarik by 9 wickets. Bavaria’s powerful batting performance, scoring 144/1 (9.1), proved decisive in the group stage’s concluding clashes.

Eliminator Drama - Bavaria Overpowers Pirates
Bavaria continued their winning streak in the Eliminator, overcoming Pirates by 24 runs. Pirates struggled to reach 74/9 (10.0), while Bavaria posted a competitive total of 98/7 (10.0). Bavaria’s resilient performance ensured their progression to the next stage of the tournament.

Qualifiers - Sloggers and Tarik Seal Final Spots
In the Qualifier 1, Sloggers secured a convincing victory over Tarik by 7 wickets. Chasing a target of 103/3 (10.0) set by Tarik, Sloggers achieved the win with a score of 106/3 (9.3). In Qualifier 2, Tarik bounced back, defeating Bavaria by 56 runs. Tarik posted a formidable total of 178/3 (10.0), restricting Bavaria to 122/7 (10.0). These results set the stage for an epic final showdown.

Grand Finale - Sloggers Dominate Tarik
The much-anticipated final between Sloggers and Tarik lived up to its billing as a high-stakes encounter. Sloggers displayed their dominance by limiting Tarik to 100/4 (10.0) and comfortably chasing the target with a score of 103/1 (7.3). Dylan Henshall of Sloggers stood out as the top scorer with an impressive 61 runs off 24 balls.

Individual Performances
Top Batsmen:

Dylan Henshall (SLG): 61 runs (24 balls)
Louis Bruce (TAR): 53 runs (32 balls)
Top Bowlers:

Dylan Henshall (SLG): 1/12 (2 overs)
Richard Lake (SLG): 1/15 (2 overs)
Road to Victory - Sloggers’ Dominance
Sloggers’ journey to the championship was marked by consistent performances, strategic brilliance, and individual excellence. The team’s ability to maintain composure in pressure situations, showcased in both the group stage and knockout matches, underscored their deserving triumph.

As the ECSN Gibraltar 2024 tournament concludes, cricket enthusiasts reflect on the unforgettable moments, exceptional performances, and the undying spirit of competition that defined this edition. Congratulations to Sloggers on their championship win, and here’s to another thrilling season of cricket in the years to come!

