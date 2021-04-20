Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Apr, 2021

Eddie Hearn to take over from father Barry as chairman of Matchroom Sport Group

Ted Cheeseman and James Metcalf weigh in ahead of their vacant British Super-Welterweight fight tomorrow night. 26 March 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

By Press Association
20th April 2021

By PA Sport Staff
Eddie Hearn is to become chairman of the Matchroom Sport Group as his father Barry steps aside after almost 40 years to take up an advisory role as president.

The 41-year-old boxing promoter will also take over as chairman of the Professional Darts Corporation and the PGA EuroPro Tour.

Steve Dawson will take over from Barry Hearn as chairman of World Snooker following this year’s World Championship at the Crucible.

Barry Hearn founded the sports promotions company in 1982 and expanded its reach from snooker into boxing, darts, pool and 10-pin bowling as well as many other sports.

“It has been a huge honour to have worked with some of the greatest sports people on the planet across the last 40 years and enjoyed so many wonderful experiences across our spectrum of events in that time,” Barry Hearn said in a statement on www.matchroomboxing.com.

“Great challenges have been met, but none more so than the Covid pandemic. I have been determined to stay in charge until this disaster passed and now there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“I believe it is the right time to pass control of Matchroom to my son Eddie and the brilliant teams we have assembled across all our activities.

Barry Hearn, who suffered a heart attack in April 2020, which saw him need surgery but make a full recovery, added: “I know the company is in good hands.”

The changes announced on Tuesday will also see Matthew Porter become chairman of Matchroom Multi Sport and Katie Hearn chief executive of Matchroom Media.

“Anyone that knows me is well aware of what Matchroom means to me and our family,” Eddie Hearn said.

“It has a legacy that spans 40 years from a small office under a snooker hall in Romford to a global powerhouse of sports entertainment.

“My father has dedicated his life to the company and since I joined in 2004 I have done the same.

“Now a greater responsibility falls on my shoulders and I am very proud to continue his great work and lead the business and the incredible team that we have built at Matchroom.

“We have seen astounding growth in the last 10 years, but we have only just begun.

“I look forward to continuously evolving and continuing the global growth of this astonishing family business.”

